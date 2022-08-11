Under The Bonnet, Boise Cascade's (NYSE:BCC) Returns Look Impressive

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Boise Cascade, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.45 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$3.1b - US$769m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Boise Cascade has an ROCE of 45%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Boise Cascade Tell Us?

Boise Cascade is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 45%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 103%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Boise Cascade's ROCE

To sum it up, Boise Cascade has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 199% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

