This Under-the-Radar Tech Company Just Quietly Became One of the Most Valuable in Its Category

Key Points

Klaviyo is emerging as a specialized winner in consumer-brand customer relationship management services.

Klaviyo is surprising analysts with its strong revenue growth, rising customer spend, and increasing profitability.

A new $500 million share buyback authorization signals that Klaviyo may be shifting from a pure high-growth story to a more mature software business.

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When investors think of customer relationship management (CRM) software, the names that come to mind are almost always the same: Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS). Both deserve their reputations. Yet over the last couple of years, a different kind of tech CRM has been winning a category that the two leaders were never built specifically to serve: consumer brands.

The CRM specialist in question is Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO), and its 2026 first-quarter results suggest it has crossed a threshold most retail investors missed. That suggests a buying opportunity is present.

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Klaviyo describes itself as an "autonomous B2C CRM," which is corporate-speak for software built specifically around how direct-to-consumer brands actually work -- email, SMS, push, segmentation, and predictive analytics, all tied to commerce data. The first-quarter 2026 release from last week reported revenue of $358 million, up 28% year over year, with the company raising full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $1.514 billion to $1.522 billion. The customer count grew to roughly 196,000, and net revenue retention rose 2 points to 110%, which is a healthy sign that existing customers are spending more over time.

Co-CEO Andrew Bialecki has framed the strategy as building the system of record for B2C, the way Salesforce became the system of record for B2B sales teams.

In e-commerce software, category leaders tend to compound for years because switching costs are high and integrations get stickier as data accumulates. Klaviyo also announced a $500 million share repurchase authorization alongside the completion of a $100 million accelerated buyback, signaling that the balance sheet has reached a stage where capital return is on the table. For newer investors, this is the kind of milestone worth noting because it tends to mark a transition from a pure-growth profile to a consistent, durable financial model.

Risks investors should weigh

The story has caveats. Klaviyo's customer base is concentrated in the Shopify ecosystem, so any meaningful change at Shopify (pricing, partnerships, or its own native messaging tools) would create a real headwind. International growth was 39% in the quarter, which is encouraging, but the business is still heavily U.S.-tilted. And competition from Salesforce's Marketing Cloud and HubSpot's own consumer push is not going away.

A company can be a category leader long before Wall Street recognizes it. Klaviyo seems to have reached that point in B2C marketing software, and the combination of expanding margins and a fresh buyback program is a different financial profile than the one most investors associate with the name. For investors seeking exposure to e-commerce infrastructure without owning the largest platforms, it is worth a closer look.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends HubSpot, Salesforce, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.