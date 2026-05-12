This Under-the-Radar Nuclear Energy Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Big Gains

Key Points

Unprofitable companies seem to get the most attention in the nuclear energy market.

But more established players also exist, and they're already making money.

TC Energy owns the largest stake in Canada's only private-sector nuclear reactor.

10 stocks we like better than Tc Energy ›

With some nuclear energy companies, investors are paying up more for excitement and the promise of future revenue rather than present revenue generation. That's not the case with TC Energy (NYSE: TRP). It may not be as well known as some other companies in the sector, but TC Energy shares are up more than 17% year to date, with plenty of room to keep climbing.

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A profitable play on nuclear power

TC Energy's portfolio consists of natural gas pipelines, nuclear, solar, and wind power generation, and natural gas storage facilities across North America. While it's not a pure-play nuclear energy company, its multiple revenue streams benefit it, as it isn't overly dependent on a single energy source. That lets it generate money in the here and now while its nuclear endeavors expand.

The company has a 48.4% stake in Bruce Power, a partnership that operates Canada's only private-sector nuclear reactor, providing 30% of Ontario's electricity. Efforts are underway to extend the reactor's lifespan until 2064.

TC Energy's nuclear energy segment reported revenue of 845 million Canadian dollars in 2025. That amount can expand as the Bruce Power reactor undergoes refurbishment. In total, TC Energy generated C$15.2 billion in 2025, but it's not only just generating revenue -- and it's profitable, too. Something to watch out for, however, is its long-term debt of C$46.7 billion, as any potential shareholder will want to keep an eye on those levels to make sure they don't become unmanageable.

Low volatility and a high dividend yield

For investors seeking exposure to nuclear energy stocks but who are more risk-averse, TC Energy's stock has a low beta, which is less volatile than the broader market. On top of that, it has increased its dividend payout for 26 consecutive years, and that payout currently yields a favorable 3.9%.

It's not the flashiest of nuclear energy investments, but it's generating profits today and keeps increasing its dividend payouts. Pair that with stock price appreciation potential, and this is an investment that could lead to big gains over the long term.

Should you buy stock in Tc Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Tc Energy, consider this:

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tc Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.