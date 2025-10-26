Under-The-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Shines In Portfolio Expansion

Key Points

Acquired 9,235 shares in Monolithic Power Systems; estimated $8.50 million trade

Post-trade stake totals 9,235 shares, valued at $8.50 million, which places it outside the fund's top four holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. disclosed a new position in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) as of its October 22, 2025, SEC filing, with an estimated $8.50 million trade.

What Happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated October 22, 2025, Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated a stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter. The fund acquired 9,235 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $8.50 million This marks the fund’s first reported position in the company for the period ending September 30, 2025.

What Else to Know

This was a new position; the stake represents 1.21% of the fund's 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:MSFT: $20.93 million (3.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $17.80 million (2.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:AMZN: $15.06 million (2.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:NVDA: $13.77 million (2.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 21, 2025, shares were priced at $1,028.67, up 16.46% over the past year; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 1.61 percentage points over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-21) $1,028.67 Revenue (TTM) $2.54 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.86 billion Dividend Yield 0.60%

Company Snapshot

Monolithic Power Systems Incorporated provides power electronics solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company’s focus on integrated power management ICs enables strong positioning in sectors with growing demand for energy-efficient electronics.

The company designs and sells semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, including DC-DC integrated circuits and lighting control ICs, serving computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. It generates revenue through direct sales and distribution of proprietary power management ICs and related products.

Monolithic Power Systems' primary customers include original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and value-added resellers worldwide, with a significant presence in Asia, North America, and Europe.

Foolish Take

In the three months ending on September 30, 2025, Stanley-Laman Group, a Pennsylvania-based advisory firm, acquired more than $8.5 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems stock. Investors should note this purchase, as it represents growing institutional support for a stock and sector on the rise.

Monolithic Power produces semiconductor-based power electronic solutions, which are needed in the artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, and consumer electronics sectors. Obviously, with the AI ecosystem being red-hot, demand has been stout for the company's products.

In its most recent quarter (for the three months ending on June 30, 2025), the company announced revenue growth of 31%. Operating income for the quarter improved to $165 million, up from $117 million in the same period one year ago.

With Stanley-Laman taking this new position, average investors should take note: Institutional investors are expressing confidence in Monolithic Power ahead of its scheduled third-quarter earnings release on October 30, 2025.

Granted, shares have already advanced by nearly 83% year-to-date, and a poor earnings report could spell trouble for the stock in the near-term. Nevertheless, retail investors may want to keep a close eye on this stock moving forward.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F Reportable Assets: U.S. equity securities that investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if over a certain threshold.

Stake: The amount of ownership or investment a fund or individual holds in a particular company.

Proprietary: Refers to products or technologies owned and controlled by a specific company, not available to competitors.

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM): A company that produces parts or equipment used in another company's end products.

Original Design Manufacturer (ODM): A company that designs and manufactures products that are eventually branded by another firm for sale.

Electronic Manufacturing Service Provider: A company that designs, manufactures, tests, and distributes electronic components for other companies.

Value-Added Reseller: A business that adds features or services to an existing product and resells it as an integrated offering.

Integrated Circuit (IC): A small electronic device made of semiconductor material that contains many miniaturized components.

Power Management IC: A type of integrated circuit designed to manage power requirements in electronic devices.

Dividend Yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Monolithic Power Systems and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.