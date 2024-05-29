The Under-the-Radar All-Stars: 3 Stocks Quietly Crushing the Competition

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There are some great companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges. However, their success stories are widely known, meaning their stock prices likely have these stories placed in. Therefore, I decided to dig deep and look for three under-the-radar stocks. Moreover, I overlayed my search with best-in-class criteria to ensure each pick possesses sector-beating characteristics.

Methodologically, my search focused on factors such as company fundamentals, valuation, and technical analysis. Additionally, I phased in qualitative variables like recent news and market sentiment to ensure alignment.

Investing in under-the-radar stocks might not be suitable for everyone. However, if you have the willingness to include some underappreciated stocks in your portfolio, then here are three names worth considering.

Zillow (ZG)

For those unaware, Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) operates a digitalized real estate brokerage platform that allows a seamless buying experience. I’ve personally used its platform and spotted numerous value-adds. For example, Zillow’s interactive viewing and comprehensive property mapping substantially streamline the buying process.

Unfortunately, resilient mortgage rates and topsy-turvey consumer sentiment have hindered the property market. Therefore, sector-based headwinds are en masse. However, Zillow’s first-quarter results show that it is unabated by such headwinds. Zillow’s first-quarter earnings impressed as the company posted a revenue beat of $21.25 million. Moreover, Zillow’s first-quarter visits reached 2.3 billion, up 3% year-over-year.

Zillow’s latest financial results show that its traffic remains robust. Additionally, Zillow’s rising revenue conveys its ability to pass inflation to its end market. Although Zillow is unprofitable, its emphasis for now is blitzscaling. As such, I am confident that the firm will eventually deliver residual value to its shareholders.

ZG stock has slumped by approximately 30% year-to-date, dragging its relative strength index down to 35 and its price-to-sales ratio to 4.62x. I think these metrics communicate an excellent buying opportunity, especially as Zillow is outpacing its competitors.

Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) is an overlooked tactical opportunity with peer-based advantages. The company primarily mines platinum group metals in South Africa and the United States. Moreover, Sibanye recently decided to enter the lithium mining industry via its Keliber project, which attaches a higher growth multiple to the company’s commodity mix.

A bird’ s-eye view of Sibanye’s latest operations casts doubt. For instance, it is unprofitable and busy with layoffs. However, a closer look shows that externalities led to such unfortunate events. For example, the company experienced mine floods in the U.S., sluggish platinum prices, and electricity problems in South Africa.

After reading the above mentioned, you might question why I believe Sibanye will crush its competition. Well, the short answer is that I know the company and its optics when running at full flow. Fading externalities will likely see Sibanye return to its five-year average return on common equity of 24.4%, concurrently dragging its stock out of the abyss. Moreover, Sibanye’s endeavors in lithium and copper acquisition talks signal an expansionary roadmap, which might add significant shareholder value.

SBSW’s price-to-book ratio of 1.4x is high for a mining company. Nevertheless, I think this is a buying opportunity as a recovery in platinum prices paired with less external pressure will likely see Sibanye outpace its competitors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT)

MasterCraft (NASDAQ:MCFT) is a U.S.-based recreational boat designer, manufacturer and retailer. I’ve watched MCFT stock for a long time and engage with MasterCraft customers frequently, so I have a granular view of it.

In my view, MasterCraft’s primary advantage derives from its loyal customer base. Although an anecdotal opinion, I have realized that MasterCraft’s customers are passionate about the brand. In fact, my statements are backed up by MasterCraft’s third-quarter results, wherein it beat its revenue estimate by $2.88 million and its earnings-per-share target by 25 cents, illustrating its competitive zeal.

I admit that MasterCraft is a procyclical company. Its product line typifies durable goods. Nevertheless, I think MCFT stock is well-aligned to recover after its approximately 20% year-over-year slump dragged its price-to-sales ratio down to 0.78x.

MasterCraft is a best-in-class industry pick with a well-aligned stock. As such, I’m optimistic about its prospects!

On the date of publication, Steve Booyens did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Steve Booyens co-founded Pearl Gray Equity and Research in 2020 and has been responsible for cross-asset research and PR ever since. Before founding the firm, Steve spent time working in various finance roles in London and South Africa. He holds an MSc in Investment Banking from Queen Mary – University of London. Furthermore, Steve obtained his CFA Charter on April 26, 2024, and is working toward his Ph.D. in Finance. His articles are published on various reputable web pages such as Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, Yahoo Finance, and Benzinga. Steve’s articles on InvestorPlace form an interesting juxtaposition between mainstream opinion and objective theory. Readers can expect coverage on frequently traded stocks, REITs, fixed-income funds, CEFs, and ETFs.

