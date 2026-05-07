The Under-the-Radar AI Stock Smart Investors Are Loading Up On in 2026

Key Points

AppLovin stock sank some 45% earlier in the year following the across-the-board sell-off of AI software stocks.

AppLovin is not likely to be disrupted by AI chatbots; in fact, it may benefit.

Wall Street analysts see AppLovin as a strong buy.

10 stocks we like better than AppLovin ›

One of the emerging trends in 2026 that has moved markets is the concerns over AI stocks that focus on software-as-a-service (SaaS).

Investors, particularly earlier in the year, began selling off these stocks for fear that advanced AI chatbots, notably Anthropic's Claude Cowork model, which rolled out in February, would replace and render useless the AI-driven software products and services that companies have developed in various niches. Terms like SaaSpocalypse and SaaSmageddon were tossed about as these software stocks saw share prices sink rapidly.

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While some companies and products will likely be affected, the knee-jerk reaction cuts across pretty much all SaaS providers, even those that are not. They could even benefit from chatbots and AI models supporting their businesses.

One of these SaaS stocks that should benefit in this new reality is AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP). And with the sell-off, this under-the-radar AI stock is a screaming buy right now.

Lovin' the apps

AppLovin has a platform that helps companies monetize their apps and provide mobile advertising. It allows advertisers to find the right digital audience to download their apps and buy their products. It also helps app developers with the software platform to analyze, measure the success of, monetize, and grow their apps.

AppLovin uses AI to propel its Axon engine, which finds the right advertising opportunities across the universe of apps, using predictive machine learning based on the company's goals. It also uses AI to help customers create their ads.

So, when the SaaSpocalyopse hit, AppLovin sank with the rest of the software stocks, plummeting some 45% year to date on Feb. 12 shortly after the launch of the new Claude AI tool.

But some analysts and experts think the reaction is overblown, particularly regarding AppLovin. In their first-quarter (Q1) investor letter, the portfolio managers of the ClearBridge MidCap Strategy said, "AppLovin's position as an early adopter makes it a long-term beneficiary of AI, as greater gaming and application development should increase the need for discovery by advertisers."

The chatbots like Claude and OpenAI's ChatGPT are not competing with what AppLovin does. In fact, they could provide partnership opportunities for companies like AppLovin as they look to use their platform to monetize and put ads on their own sites.

"The company is experiencing a positive lifecycle change, driven by its AI-powered software engine," the managers of the Alger Capital Appreciation Fund said in their Q1 investor letter.

AppLovin stock is in the buy zone

Investors may have recognized the overreaction because funds have been flowing back into AppLovin stock since that February low. Since Feb. 12, AppLovin stock has jumped some 31% to around $480 per share. Not only was the sell-off overblown, but AI chatbots could actually benefit AppLovin.

That said, AppLovin's stock is still down 29% year to date. That has significantly reduced the valuation. The valuation had been elevated after churning out an average annualized return of 206% over the past three years and 52% over the past five years.

Currently, AppLovin stock trades at 47 times earnings and a more reasonable 30 times forward earnings. That's down from a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 79 and a forward P/E of 47 back in December.

AppLovin's stock has returned to the buy zone following strong earnings. In the most recent quarter, revenue climbed 66% year over year, while revenue increased 84%. For the full year, revenue gained 70% and net income jumped 111%.

AppLovin has received several price target upgrades from analysts in recent weeks, including bumps from Argus, Macquarie, and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC). UBS recently lowered its price target to $716 per share, but that's still higher than the median price target of $660 per share.

If AppLovin stock hits $660 per share, that would be 39% upside from current levels. Overall, some 86% of analysts rate AppLovin as a buy.

AppLovin stock may have fallen off the radar of investors this year, but they may want to give it another look.

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Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.