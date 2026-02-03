The Under-the-Radar AI Infrastructure Stock You Won't Want to Miss

Key Points

Brookfield Infrastructure made significant progress on its AI infrastructure investment strategy last year.

The company has multiple growth drivers.

It will play a crucial role in supporting AI.

The world needs to invest a staggering $7 trillion in infrastructure to support AI adoption over the coming decade. This once-in-a-generation investment opportunity ranges from developing AI factories (specialized AI data centers) to building out compute infrastructure (including chip manufacturing capacity) to constructing power and transmission infrastructure to support all this computing capacity.

Much of the early AI hype has been about chips. That's causing investors to overlook other companies building the backbone of AI. One of the early leaders is Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), which made significant progress on executing its AI infrastructure strategy last year.

Building an AI infrastructure leader

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company with operations that span utilities, energy midstream, transportation, and data infrastructure. The company's diversified operations generate steadily growing cash flow. In 2025, Brookfield grew its funds from operations by 6%, powered by inflation-driven rate increases, volume growth across its infrastructure networks, over $1.5 billion in new capital projects, and more than $1.1 billion in acquisitions.

Included in those growth capital projects was commissioning 220 megawatts (MW) of new data center capacity last year. Those new data centers helped drive a more than 50% increase in the FFO generated by the company's data infrastructure segment last year.

Brookfield also closed the acquisition of a South Korean industrial gas business last year. It's a leading supplier of industrial gases to the country's top semiconductor manufacturers.

More AI-powered growth ahead

Brookfield now operates about 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of data center capacity worldwide. It has another 1.1 GW of contracted capacity in its backlog and a total land bank capable of supporting 1.3 GW of additional capacity.

In addition to building data centers, Brookfield is investing in innovative solutions to provide power to data center customers. The company completed its first project under a $5 billion framework agreement with Bloom Energy last year, installing 55 MW of behind-the-meter power at a data center site in the U.S. using Bloom's advanced fuel cell technology. Brookfield has since secured long-term contracts to support the installation of another 230 MW of capacity for data center customers that it expects to deploy by the middle of 2027.

Brookfield also previously partnered with Intel to construct $30 billion of semiconductor manufacturing capacity in the U.S. The facilities are starting to ramp up their production.

Additionally, the company's energy-related operations are essential to supporting AI. Brookfield's electric utilities and gas infrastructure operations should benefit from surging power demand by AI data centers and chip foundries. It should have ample opportunities to invest in expanding its energy infrastructure in the future.

An all-in-one AI infrastructure play

Brookfield Infrastructure believes AI infrastructure is a generational investment opportunity. The company is leveraging the power of its diversified global infrastructure platform to invest directly in AI infrastructure (chips and data centers) and in support areas such as industrial gases and power. That puts it in a strong position to capitalize on this megatrend in the coming years. Brookfield expects its growth rate to accelerate this year as it starts to fully capitalize on its AI infrastructure and related investments.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy and Intel. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.