Under Pressure From Australia, Facebook and Google Make Opposite Moves
Australia’s proposed legislation that will make tech giants pay local media firms for news has not yet become law. But already it is sparking historic – and contrasting – reactions from Google and Facebook, the world’s two largest vectors for digital advertising. The proposed News Media Bargaining Code was born of a study from the […]
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.