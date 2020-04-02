World Markets

Under coronavirus curfew, West African bard offers escape via live-stream

Contributor
Vincent Bado Reuters
Published

Every night at half past seven Ouagadougou time, story-teller Kientega Pingdewinde Gerard picks out a tune on his traditional kora and weaves a tale via Facebook Live to distract listeners under coronavirus curfew in Burkina Faso and beyond.

OUAGADOUGOU, April 2 (Reuters) - Every night at half past seven Ouagadougou time, story-teller Kientega Pingdewinde Gerard picks out a tune on his traditional kora and weaves a tale via Facebook Live to distract listeners under coronavirus curfew in Burkina Faso and beyond.

With over 280 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Burkina Faso is the West African country worst-affected by the global pandemic. When the government declared a state of emergency in March, KPG, as he is known, decided to put his skills to use in a 21st-century format.

He has won international acclaim and national treasure status at home for reviving a prized form of Burkinabe story-telling. Now, for around 15 minutes every evening, KPG broadcasts a live stream of music, humour and serialised stories to entertain an audience stuck at home by government order from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

"The elders say we only recognise the importance of our buttocks when they have boils," he joked in a recent segment, sitting in a cosily-lit set designed to look like an ironmonger's forge.

The videos, shot in a shaky, informal style, have attracted thousands of views. In one recent broadcast, a dog ambled into the shot and stared as the story-teller plucked the kora, a West African, lute-like instrument made from a calabash gourd.

While KPG believes his duty is to divert his viewers rather than lecture, he also offers some cautionary words on the epidemic.

"Dear friends, dear children, dear parents, dear colleagues, coronavirus is not a story," KPG said. "It is not a tale, it is not a legend, it is not a myth. It is a reality."

(Reporting by Vincent Bado Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Leslie Adler)

((alessandra.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +380 44 244 9150; Reuters Messaging: alessandra.prentice.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: The State of European Markets

Jill Malandrino was joined by Bjorn Sibbern, EVP, Head of European Market Services, Nasdaq, to discuss the state of the European markets.

1 day ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular