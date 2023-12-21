Under Armour's (UAA) Growth Strategies Appear Encouraging

Under Armour, Inc.’s UAA focus on strengthening its brands through enhanced customer connections, effective innovations, better price points and a loyalty program should help it to stand firmly in the challenging operating market. The company has been progressing smoothly on its multi-year transformation plan.



We note that shares of this athletic footwear, apparel and accessories dealer have increased 34.4% over the past three months compared with the industry’s 25.7% rise. Analysts seem optimistic about the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) is currently pegged at $6 billion and 59 cents, respectively. These estimates show corresponding increases of 3.8% and 20.8% year over year.

Strategies in Detail

Under Armour’s focus on reinforcing brands and strict go-to-market processes appears encouraging. Additionally, the company strives to boost its operating model as well as return greater profitability and value to shareholders. Its growth strategy is focused on improving sales through product innovation, building long-term relationships with key wholesale partners, investments in its stores and digitization to directly reach customers, and selling more inventory at full price.

UAA is focusing on digitization by converting real-time data and analytics to drive brand interest and consideration within its largest categories. Restructuring initiatives, cost management, inventory balance and emphasis on productivity should position the company well for growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

To aid overall growth, management highlighted priorities to drive clarity and business alignment across the company. The initiative, which is named Protect This House 3 or PTH3, is focused on driving global brand heat, staying relentlessly focused on elevating design and building better products and driving growth in the United States. With this plan, management is optimistic about creating a more advantageous position to unlock consistent and sustainable growth.



In addition, Under Armour has been trying to boost its direct-to-consumer business through store expansion initiatives and the enhancement of its e-commerce platform. Management has been investing in boosting digital capabilities to drive growth in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel. This includes buy online and pick-up in store facilities and flexible payment capabilities. In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company’s DTC revenues increased 3% to $596 million due to a 2% rise in e-commerce revenues, which represented 35% of the total DTC business in the quarter.



To wrap up, Under Armour is well-poised for growth based on the aforementioned strengths. A Value Score of B for this current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company further demonstrates strength.

Eye These Solid Picks

Some better-ranked companies are Royal Caribbean RCL, lululemon athletica LULU and Ralph Lauren RL.



Royal Caribbean sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates increases of 57.7% and 187.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



lululemon athletica is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company. LULU carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 18.2% and 22.9%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average.



Ralph Lauren, a footwear and accessories dealer, has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. RL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 1.4% and 13.1%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.