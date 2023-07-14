Under Armour's (UAA) Growth Strategies Appear Encouraging

Under Armour, Inc.’s UAA focus on strengthening its brands through enhanced customer connections, effective innovations, better price points and a loyalty program should help it to stand firmly in the challenging operating market. The company has been progressing smoothly on its multi-year transformation plan.



We note that the shares of this athletic footwear, apparel and accessories dealer have increased 8.1% over the past month, outperforming the industry’s 0.6% rise. Analysts seem optimistic about the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 sales and earnings per share is currently pegged at $6.23 billion and 64 cents, respectively. These estimates show corresponding increases of 5% and 29.7% year over year.

Strategies in Detail

Under Armour’s focus on reinforcing brands, effective innovations and strict go-to-market processes appears encouraging. Additionally, the company strives to boost its operating model as well as return greater profitability and value to shareholders. The company’s long-term growth strategy is focused on improving sales through product innovation, building long-term relationships with key wholesale partners, investments in its own stores and digitization to directly reach customers, and selling more inventory at full price.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UAA is focusing on digitization by converting real-time data and analytics to drive brand interest and consideration within its largest categories of training and running. Under Armour also initiated a loyalty program in North America, UA Rewards, on a pilot basis. Restructuring initiatives, cost management, inventory balance and emphasis on productivity should position the company well for growth.



To aid overall growth, management has announced three priorities to drive clarity and business alignment across the company. The initiative is named Protect This House 3 or PTH3. These priorities include driving global brand heat, staying relentlessly focused on elevating design and building better products, and driving growth in the United States. With this plan, management is optimistic about creating a more advantageous position to unlock consistent and sustainable growth for its shareholders over the long term.



In addition, Under Armour has been trying to boost its direct-to-consumer business through store-expansion initiatives and enhancement of its e-commerce platform. Management has been investing in boosting digital capabilities to drive growth in the direct-to-consumer channel. This includes buy online and pick-up in store facilities and flexible payment capabilities. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the company’s direct-to-consumer revenues increased 3% to $454 million due to a 6% rise in e-commerce revenues, which represented 46% of the total direct-to-consumer business in the quarter.



Furthermore, Under Armour is enhancing its global footprint and market share. Though the company generates a major portion of its revenues from the North America region, it intends to expand business operations to other parts of the world. It has also rolled out e-commerce platforms in countries like Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and Chile. Revenues from the international business increased 16% (up 21% on a currency-neutral basis) in the fiscal fourth quarter.



To wrap up, Under Armour is well-poised for growth based on the aforementioned strengths. An expected long-term earnings growth rate of 9.9% for this current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company further demonstrates strength.

Eye These Solid Picks

Some better-ranked companies are Royal Caribbean RCL, Crocs CROX and lululemon athletica LULU.



Royal Caribbean sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates increases of 48.7% and 162.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Crocs, which offers casual lifestyle footwear and accessories, presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 15%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 13.1% and 5.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. CROX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.6%, on average.



lululemon athletica is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company. LULU carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 17% and 18.4%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.