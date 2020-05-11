Under Armour's quarterly revenue tumbles 23% amid health crisis

May 11 (Reuters) - Athletic apparel maker Under Armour Inc UA.NUAA.N on Monday reported a 22.8% fall in quarterly revenue, as several retailers across the world remained shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported a net loss of $589.7 million, or $1.3 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $22.5 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell to $930.2 million from $1.20 billion.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

