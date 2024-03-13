News & Insights

Commodities
UAA

Under Armour's founder Plank to return as CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

March 13, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Adds shares and background in paragraphs 2-4

March 13 (Reuters) - Apparel maker Under Armour UAA.N said on Wednesday that founder Kevin Plank will return to the company as CEO, effective April 1.

The company's shares rose 6% to $8.26 after the bell.

Plank founded Under Armour in 1996 and served as the company's top boss till 2019. In January 2020, Plank was appointed as the company's executive chair and brand chief.

Under Armour said Plank would succeed Stephanie Linnartz, who will step down as president, CEO and member of the board.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.