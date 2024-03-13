Under Armour's founder Plank to return as CEO

Adds shares and background in paragraphs 2-4

March 13 (Reuters) - Apparel maker Under Armour UAA.N said on Wednesday that founder Kevin Plank will return to the company as CEO, effective April 1.

The company's shares rose 6% to $8.26 after the bell.

Plank founded Under Armour in 1996 and served as the company's top boss till 2019. In January 2020, Plank was appointed as the company's executive chair and brand chief.

Under Armour said Plank would succeed Stephanie Linnartz, who will step down as president, CEO and member of the board.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.