Under Armour's COO Colin Browne To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Under Armour, Inc. (UA), a sportswear company, said on Wednesday that its Chief Operating Officer Colin Browne will step down from his role this autumn to pursue other opportunities. Instead of a COO replacement, the company said that it has initiated a search for a Chief Supply Chain Officer.

In addition, Under Armour announced that Danny Miles has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer.

Joined in 2021, Miles leads the company's global IT teams, information security, enterprise data management and analytics, enterprise architecture, and others.

