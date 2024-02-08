Under Armour: Remains On Track To Achieve FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Under Armour, Inc. (UA, UAA) reported that its third quarter net income declined to $114.14 million or $0.26 per share compared to $121.62 million or $0.27 per share, prior year. Excluding a $50 million earn-out benefit in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform, the litigation reserve expense, and related tax impacts, adjusted net income was $84 million. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.19. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter revenue was down 6 percent to $1.5 billion, or down 7 percent currency neutral. Analysts on average had estimated $1.51 billion in revenue.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects earnings per share to be $0.57 to $0.59. Excluding net positive impacts of $0.07, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be $0.50 to $0.52. Revenue is projected to be down 3 to 4 percent, tightened from the previous expectation of a 2 to 4 percent decline.

"Despite a mixed retail environment during the holiday season, our third quarter revenue results were in line with our expectations; we were able to deliver better than anticipated profitability and remain on track to achieve our full-year outlook," said Under Armour President and CEO Stephanie Linnartz.

Shares of Under Armour are up 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.