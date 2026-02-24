Under Armour (WBAG:UAC) Price Target Increased by 33.46% to 6.49

The average one-year price target for Under Armour (WBAG:UAC) has been revised to € 6,49 / share. This is an increase of 33.46% from the prior estimate of € 4,86 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 3,36 to a high of € 9,61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.93% from the latest reported closing price of € 5,85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Under Armour. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAC is 0.22%, an increase of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 178,736K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bdt Capital Partners holds 65,051K shares representing 31.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 9,457K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,024K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,525K shares , representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAC by 11.50% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,164K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,239K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAC by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,771K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,671K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%.

