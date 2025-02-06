News & Insights

Under Armour Updates FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Under Armour (UAA, UA) said, for fiscal 2025, loss per share is expected to be $0.48 to $0.50, compared to the prior expectation of $0.48 to $0.51. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be $0.28 to $0.30, compared to the previous expectation of $0.24 to $0.27. Revenue is expected to decline by approximately 10 percent compared to the prior expectation of a low double-digit percentage decline.

Third quarter net income declined to $1.23 million from $110.75 million, last year. The company reported breakeven per share compared to profit of $0.25. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.08. Revenue was down 6 percent to $1.4 billion, or down 6 percent currency neutral.

