Under Armour Updates 2021 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Under Armour, Inc. (UA, UAA) said, for 2021, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.28 to $0.30 compared to the previous expectation of $0.12 to $0.14. Revenue is now expected to be up at a high-teen percentage rate compared to the previous guidance of a high-single-digit percentage rate increase.

First quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.16. Revenue was up 35 percent to $1.3 billion (up 32 percent currency neutral) compared to the prior year.

