Under Armour (UAA) to Post Q4 Earnings: What Lies Ahead?

Under Armour, Inc. UAA is likely to register a year-over-year decline in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on May 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,323 million, indicating a dip of 5.4% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



The bottom line of this developer, marketer and distributor of apparel, footwear and accessories is expected to decrease from the prior-year quarter’s actual. The consensus estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 7 cents per share has declined by a penny over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a dip of 61.1% from earnings of 18 cents reported in the year-ago period.



This Baltimore, MD-based player has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 68.4%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Under Armour’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 72.7%.

Key Things to Note

Under Armour has been encountering a challenging macroeconomic landscape. The North American market, which is the company's largest revenue source, has been underperforming. This market's downturn has primarily been driven by a challenging wholesale environment. The prevailing market volatility and uncertainty are likely to have further exacerbated these challenges by influencing consumer behavior, demand dynamics and competitive pressures, potentially impacting the company's performance in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Additionally, UAA's ongoing transition in its product offerings and market strategy, particularly in the footwear segment, has not yet yielded the expected results. The footwear business, which previously showed signs of robust growth, has been experiencing softer demand, especially in North America. This decline in one of Under Armour's key product lines adds to the existing revenue challenges.



However, amid these headwinds, there have been positive indicators for the company. Its gross margin is expected to have improved, indicating favorable product costs. This improvement signifies that the company's efforts to manage costs and enhance operational efficiency are showing promising results, offering a silver lining amid the broader challenges.



Under Armour's emphasis on its direct-to-consumer business, supported by a successful loyalty program and robust international expansion efforts, positions the company for growth in the athletic apparel market. The relentless pursuit of product innovation and brand fortification further strengthens its position in the industry.

What Does the Zacks Model Unveil?

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Under Armour this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Under Armour has an Earnings ESP of -19.59% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



The Gap GPS has an Earnings ESP of +27.28% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. GPS is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 13 cents suggests a significant increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Gap’s top line is expected to have increased from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.28 billion, suggesting growth of 0.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. GPS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 180.9%, on average.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF has an Earnings ESP of +5.10% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is slated to witness top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $940 million, which suggests growth of 12.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly earnings has moved up 4 cents over the past seven days to $1.54 per share, suggesting growth of 294.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. ANF delivered an earnings surprise of 715.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



American Eagle Outfitters AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEOs quarterly earnings per share of 27 cents suggests an increase of 58.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported level.



American Eagle has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.7%, on average. The consensus estimate for AEO’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.15 billion, indicating a rise of 5.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



