Under Armour (UAA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Under Armour (UAA) closed the most recent trading day at $16.77, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the sports apparel company had gained 3.46% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.57% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Under Armour as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Under Armour is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 56.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.33 billion, up 5.84% from the prior-year quarter.

UAA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $5.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.94% and +4.94%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Under Armour. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.96% lower. Under Armour currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Under Armour is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.13.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

