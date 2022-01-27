Under Armour (UAA) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Under Armour (UAA) closed at $18.13, marking a -0.06% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the sports apparel company had lost 13.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 13.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

Under Armour will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Under Armour is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.46 billion, up 4.03% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Under Armour. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% lower. Under Armour is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Under Armour is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.57. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.4.

Investors should also note that UAA has a PEG ratio of 0.9 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

