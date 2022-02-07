Under Armour (UAA) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Under Armour (UAA) closed at $19.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the sports apparel company had lost 1.41% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Under Armour will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 11, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Under Armour to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.46 billion, up 4.05% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Under Armour. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.41% lower within the past month. Under Armour is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Under Armour's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.44, which means Under Armour is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that UAA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

