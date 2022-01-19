Under Armour (UAA) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Under Armour (UAA) closed at $18.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the sports apparel company had lost 8.24% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Under Armour as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, down 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.46 billion, up 3.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Under Armour. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.62% lower. Under Armour is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Under Armour currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.04, which means Under Armour is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that UAA has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UAA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.