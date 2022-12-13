Under Armour (UAA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.67, changing hands as high as $10.87 per share. Under Armour Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UAA's low point in its 52 week range is $6.38 per share, with $22.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.52.

