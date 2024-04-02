Under Armour (UAA) Rides on Strategic Marketing & Innovation

Under Armour, Inc. UAA has streamlined its marketing functions to enable faster decision-making and deeper consumer connections. Significant strides have been made in social media engagement, demonstrating an effective strategy for connecting with consumers and amplifying the brand's presence.



Under Armour's brand visibility has been greatly enhanced through effective branding and marketing tactics, notably including endorsements from renowned athletes and teams. The company's advancement in digital and social media engagement demonstrates a modern and impactful marketing strategy that aligns well with the preferences of its target demographic.



The company is excited about the innovation pipeline, particularly in footwear and women's apparel. UAA achieved progress in supply-chain benefits in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, particularly in lowering freight costs and managing inventory levels, thus contributing to a healthier financial position and operational efficiency.



A pivotal element of Under Armour’s customer engagement strategy is the UA Rewards Loyalty Program. This points-based system rewards customers for every purchase, offering exclusive perks and personalized recommendations. The program has witnessed a significant uptake, with nearly 3 million sign-ups in the third quarter of 2024, far surpassing the company’s targets for the year.



DTC Channel- A Key Factor

The company focuses on improving the direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels, including plans to elevate the online shopping experience and pilot a new full-price brand house design, aimed at showcasing a more premium brand presence.



In the fiscal third quarter, DTC revenues climbed 4% to reach $741 million, partly due to a 2% increase in e-commerce revenues, which now represent 45% of the total DTC business. The increase was also evident in the revenues from owned and operated stores, which saw a 5% increase.

International Segment Bodes Well

The international business segment is another critical growth driver for Under Armour, with the company leveraging its global brand to tap into diverse markets. With a presence in nearly 100 countries, Under Armour is focusing on strategic partnerships, retail expansion and digital initiatives to deepen its market penetration.



The third quarter of fiscal 2024 saw a 7.4% increase in international business revenues, highlighting the potential of these markets. Within the international business, net revenues from the EMEA jumped 7.1% to $284 million. Revenues from the Asia-Pacific rose 7.1% to $212 million, while revenues from the Latin American region grew 9.4% to $69.8 million.

Wrapping Up

Under Armour's emphasis on its DTC business, international expansion and product innovation reflects a strategic approach designed not just for immediate growth but for long-term brand strength and consumer loyalty. Through these endeavors, Under Armour is positioning itself as a brand that not only meets the current market demands but anticipates future trends, thus ensuring its place at the forefront of the retail and sportswear industry.



In the past six months, shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 11.8% compared with the industry’s 18.9% growth.

