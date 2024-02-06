Under Armour (UAA) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Under Armour (UAA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, reflecting a decline of 31.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.51 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.7%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Under Armour metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues by product- Net Sales' will reach $1.47 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues by product- Footwear' at $346.36 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues by product- Accessories' to reach $103.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues by product- License revenues' should come in at $30.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues by product- Apparel' will likely reach $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- North America' of $940.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Asia-Pacific' reaching $221.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenues- EMEA' to come in at $275.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Latin America' stands at $59.64 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Doors' will reach 453. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 438.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'International Total Doors Count' should arrive at 256. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 243.

Analysts predict that the 'North America Total Doors Count' will reach 198. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 195 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Under Armour here>>>



Over the past month, Under Armour shares have recorded returns of -6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UAA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.