Under Armour (UAA) is Marching Ahead of Industry: Here's Why

Under Armour, Inc. UAA, a widely recognized name in the athletic apparel and footwear industry, has exhibited an outstanding run on the bourses in the past three months. Thanks to its operational initiatives — focus on brand strengthening, enhanced customer connections and strict go-to-market process — the stock has outpaced the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry. In the said period, shares of this Baltimore-based company have soared about 37.7% compared with the industry’s rise of 10.6%.



Additionally, an uptrend in the Zacks Consensus Estimate echoes the same sentiment. The consensus estimates for the current and next financial year have moved up about 21.4% and 19.4% to 17 cents and 37 cents, respectively, over the past seven days. Notably, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’s long-term earnings growth rate of 25% reflects its inherent strength.

Let’s Introspect

Under Armour is progressing well with its multi-year transformation plan. The company’s long-term growth strategy is focused on improving sales through product innovation, investments in own stores and digitization to directly reach customers, and selling more inventory at full price. Management believes that aforementioned initiatives along with cost-containment efforts should help the company return to double-digit operating margin over the time.



This developer, marketer and distributor of apparel, footwear, and accessories is striving to augment direct-to-consumer (DTC) and digital business channels. In its DTC business, the company is on track with efforts like store expansion initiatives and enhancement of its e-commerce platform. During the fourth quarter of 2020, direct-to-consumer revenues rose 11% to $655 million buoyed by a 25% jump in e-commerce sales.





Under Armour also continues to seek opportunities for expanding its global footprint. Notably, revenues from international business increased 7% (or up 4.1% on a currency neutral basis) to $448 million during the final quarter of 2020. Within international business, net revenues from Asia-Pacific and Latin America rose 26.1% and 2.2% to $230.8 million and $56.3 million, respectively.



Management now anticipates 2021 revenues to increase at a high-single-digit percentage rate. This reflects a high single-digit growth rate in North America and a high-teens growth rate in international markets. For first-quarter 2021, Under Armour envisions revenue growth of approximately 20%.



We believe that brand strength, better execution and cost containment should continue to contribute to company’s performance and mitigate the coronavirus crisis.

