Under Armour To Raise Minimum Pay Rate To $15/shr

(RTTNews) - Under Armour Inc. (UAA) said that it will raise its minimum pay rate to $15 per hour from $10 per hour, effect on June 6.

The company announced up to a 50% increase in its minimum pay rate for hourly teammates in the United States and Canada.

As a result, more than 8,000 part-time and full-time teammates - about 90% of the Retail and Distribution House workforce - will see a compensation increase.

Under Armour currently has more than 3,000 open roles in retail locations and distribution houses, some of which are seasonal and include Sales Teammates, Store Managers and Stock Teammates.

