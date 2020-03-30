Under Armour to Make 500,000 Masks, Other Equipment for Healthcare Workers

Under Armour (NYSE: UA) has joined an everwidening collective effort by big companies to assist with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic. The athletic apparel company said in a statement disseminated to media outlets on Monday that it will make personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers coping with the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease that results from it.

Under Armour will manufacture over 500,000 face masks, 1,000 face shields, and thousands of hospital gowns at its facilities in Baltimore. It will then ship this equipment to several medial facilities throughout Maryland, including the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS). Under Armour is headquartered in Baltimore.

Image source: Under Armour.

The Baltimore Sun quoted a company statement as saying that "[t]his will give UMMS in particular the rare ability to put masks on anyone entering their hospital system, possibly one of the few medical systems in the country that will have this ability."

According to the Sun's article, Under Armour will provide more details of this program on Tuesday.

Like other companies, Under Armour is taking major steps to cope with the coronavirus outbreak and the economic havoc it is wreaking. It recently extended the closure of all its stores through this Saturday, April 4, and has enacted a work-from-home regimen for its employees. In the charity sphere, earlier this month it announced a $1 million donation to hunger relief organization Feeding America.

On Tuesday, shares of Under Armour rose by slightly over 1%. That was lower than the gains recorded by numerous top stocks, plus the major stock market indexes.

10 stocks we like better than Under Armour

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Under Armour (C Shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Under Armour (C Shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.