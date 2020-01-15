Under Armour 'The Only Way Is Through' Campaign Debuts In Baltimore

(RTTNews) - Sportswear maker Under Armour has unveiled a new advertising campaign with the slogan, "The Only Way is Through."

The campaign was unveiled on Tuesday in Baltimore among a global gathering of Under Armour athletes, trainers, teammates and media.

Under Armour noted that the ad campaign shows how momentum through work helps athletes push themselves to be better than what they thought possible. It also shows how Under Armour technology is supporting those athletes constantly in their effort to get better.

According to Under Armour, the advertising platform launch includes a 90-second anthem and will be supported with additional content throughout the year. It will include spotlight pieces that tell the stories of athletes and explore their "through" moments.

The anthem content features several athletes and teams. These include former competitive swimmer and most decorated Olympian athlete of all time Michael Phelps, professional basketball player Stephen Curry, American football wide receiver DK Metcalf, and American soccer player Kelley O'Hara.

'The Only Way Is Through' platform will hold experiential events this year in major cities such as New York, London and Shanghai.

In partnership with iHeartRadio, Under Armour will also launch 'The Only Way Is Through' podcast, offering listeners access to the stories of elite athletes, their training, and mentors.

The ad campaign will run across broadcast, online, out-of-home, and social media platforms with a focus on key global sport and cultural moments in 2020.

The new ad campaign comes as Under Armour attempts to boost growth in the U.S. In November, the company lowered its revenue forecast for fiscal 2019, while projecting earnings per share at the high end of its previous forecast range. Under Armour is also grappling with other issues.

Responding to a Wall Street Journal article on federal accounting probes, the company said in November that it is cooperating with investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the U.S. Department of Justice into its accounting practices and related activities dating back to 2017.

