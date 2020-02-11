Markets
UAA

Under Armour Takes Hit From Coronavirus

Contributor
John Ballard The Motley Fool
Published

Under Armour (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) just can't seem to find a groove. The athletic wear maker has been struggling to recover its past glory after the stock peaked in late 2015. While there were a few bright spots in its fourth-quarter earnings report, revenue fell short of expectations, sending the stock down 17%. 

Further, its first-quarter outlook calls for a negative impact to revenue of $50 million to $60 million related to the coronavirus outbreak, which has already killed more than 1,000 people. Management made it clear that this outlook could change, given the "evolving situation." Guidance also doesn't include the costs from a potential restructuring initiative in 2020 "to improve profitability." 

A woman running and wearing apparel from Under Armour.

Image source: Under Armour.

How bad is it?

Revenue for the fourth quarter came in at $1.4 billion, up 4%, but lower than the $1.47 billion expected. One bright spot was an increase in gross margin of 230 basis points, driven by lower discounts to wholesale partners, sales mix, and supply chain improvements.

The expected impact from the coronavirus for the first quarter represents about 1% of Under Armour's annual revenue, but when revenue only increased by 1% in 2019, every little bit counts. 

2020 could be another rough year

"Under Armour is an operationally better company following our transformation over the past few years, with a clearly defined and focused strategy, enhanced go-to-market process, cleaner inventories and a stronger balance sheet," as CEO Patrik Frisk explained. 

But Frisk highlighted the real problem for Under Armour when he cited "ongoing demand challenges" for the company's weak performance. That's not a good position to be in, given the stellar growth at Nike and lululemon athletica.

10 stocks we like better than Under Armour (A Shares)
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Under Armour (A Shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

John Ballard owns shares of Lululemon Athletica. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Lululemon Athletica, Nike, Under Armour (A Shares), and Under Armour (C Shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAA UA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular