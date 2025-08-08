Markets
Under Armour Sees Q2 Revenues Well Below Estimates; Stock Down 12% - Update

August 08, 2025 — 07:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Under Armour, Inc. (UA) said it expects a second-quarter loss in the range of $0.07 to $0.08 per share, adjusted earnings in the range of $0.01 to $0.02 per share on a revenue decline of 6 to 7 percent, with low-double-digit percent decrease in North America, high-single-digit percent growth in EMEA, and a low-teens percent decline in the Asia-Pacific region.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report revenue decline of 1.86 percent to $5.07 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

