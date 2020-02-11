US Markets

Under Armour sees hit from coronavirus, forecasts surprise fall in 2020 sales

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Under Armour Inc on Tuesday forecast a surprise drop in 2020 revenue, saying the recent coronavirus outbreak in China would hurt sales in one of its fast-growing markets, sending its shares down 15%.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc UA.NUAA.N on Tuesday forecast a surprise drop in 2020 revenue, saying the recent coronavirus outbreak in China would hurt sales in one of its fast-growing markets, sending its shares down 15%.

The company said the health epidemic would have a $50 million to $60 million impact on first-quarter sales.

Full-year revenue is expected to be down at a low single-digit percent from 2019, Under Armour said.

Analysts on average were expecting a growth of 4.2% in 2020, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila;)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular