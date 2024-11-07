Under Armour rises 18.1%

Under Armour (UAA) is up 18.1%, or $1.58 to $10.33.
- Morning Movers: Under Armour and Lyft soar following earnings
- Under Armour reports Q2 adjusted EPS 30c, consensus 20c
- Under Armour raises FY25 adjusted EPS view to 24c-27c from 19c-21c
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Under Armour price target raised to $8 from $7 at TD Cowen
