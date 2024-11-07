Under Armour reports Q2 adjusted EPS 30c, consensus 20c

Reports Q2 revenue $1.4B, consensus $1.38B. Inventory decreased 3% to $1.1B. “Our second quarter fiscal 2025 performance demonstrates that our strategy to reconstitute the Under Armour (UAA) (UA) brand and establish a more premium position in the marketplace is gaining traction,” said Under Armour President and CEO Kevin Plank. “With better-than-expected results, we are pleased to raise our full-year profitability outlook while simultaneously increasing marketing investments to amplify our brand.”

