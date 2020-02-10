Under Armour Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

Analysts expect the retailer to report 10 cents per share of fourth-quarter profit. That would be more than double its profit from December 2018, when it reported earnings of 4 cents per share.

The athletic-clothing retailer is facing an uphill climb. The stock is down around 2.5% since the company’s last quarterly report on Nov. 4.

The athletic-clothing retailer is facing an uphill climb. The stock (ticker: UAA) is down around 2.5% since the company’s last quarterly report on Nov. 4, compared with the S&P 500’s 8.2% gain.

While retailers of all kinds have been unpopular on Wall Street lately, there was more behind this stock’s decline. First, the company cut its guidance for full-year sales growth. Second, it confirmed a U.S. government probe into its accounting practices that started in July 2017.

Here’s what Wall Street expects Tuesday morning, along with some recent history:

• Analysts expect the retailer to report 10 cents per share of fourth-quarter profit. That would be more than double its profit from December 2018, when it reported earnings of 4 cents per share.

• Its sales aren’t expected to keep pace, however. Under Armour is expected to report $1.5 billion in fourth-quarter sales, up around 6% year-over-year.

• Wall Street has widely cut its forecasts coming into this announcement, thanks to the company’s warning that 2019 sales growth wouldn’t be as strong as it had previously estimated. At the end of October analysts were predicting $1.6 billion of fourth-quarter sales and since then at least 22 analysts cut their forecasts.

• Under Armour is coming off at least a year of lackluster sales growth. It reported a nearly 1% year-over-year decline in sales for the quarter ended Sept. 30, and 1% of sales growth the quarter before that.

• Notably, its North American sales are expected to increase slightly. But the retailer mostly missed out on the “athleisure” trend that supported the sales (and shares) of competitors like Nike and Lululemon. So the majority of analysts on Wall Street—at least 20—rate the stock at Hold.

• Investors should pay attention to the plans of its new chief executive, Patrik Frisk. Since Frisk took over on Jan. 1, replacing founder Kevin Plank, he has appointed several new executives. The personnel turnover lends support to the idea that a turnaround is under way.

The company will conduct a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday.

