Under Armour Reports Before the Open on 2/11 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) UAA next earnings date is projected to be 2/11 before market open, with earnings estimates of $0.06/share on $1.47 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Under Armour earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q3 2021 11/2/2021 0.310 Q2 2021 8/3/2021 0.240 Q1 2021 5/4/2021 0.160 Q4 2020 2/10/2021 0.120 Q3 2020 10/30/2020 0.260

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Under Armour has options available that expire February 11th.

