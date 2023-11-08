News & Insights

Commodities
UAA

Under Armour raises margin forecast as costs ease

Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

November 08, 2023 — 07:06 am EST

Written by Aatrayee Chatterjee and Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Adds details on margins

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Under Armour UAA.N on Wednesday raised its annual gross margin forecast as the company benefits from easing freight and raw material costs and keeps a tight lid on expenses.

Shares of the company, which cut its annual revenue forecast, were up 2.3% in premarket trade.

Under Armour sees annual gross margin to be up 100 to 125 basis points versus the previous expectation of up 25 to 75 basis points.

Meanwhile, the company expects fiscal 2024 net revenue to fall between 2% and 4%, compared with its earlier outlook of flat to up slightly.

(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Aatrayee.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.