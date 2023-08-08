Under Armour Q1 Profit Tops Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $8.549 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $7.682 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $1.317 billion from $1.349 billion last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for full year 2024, the company reiterated profit guidance of $0.47 - $0.51 per share. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters project the firm to post earnings per share of $0.5 for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Under Armour continues to forecast its annual revenue growth to remain flat to up slightly. Analysts, on average, expect the company to register revenue of $5.94 billion.

Under Armour Inc. Q1 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $8.549 Mln. vs. $7.682 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.02 vs. $0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q1): $1.317 Bln vs. $1.349 Bln last year.

