Under Armour Q1 Above Estimates - Update

May 13, 2025 — 07:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) provided its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance range for the full-year 2025.

The company said it is providing guidance only for the first quarter given the uncertainty surrounding evolving trade policies and the macroeconomic environment, including potential demand-related and cost impacts from tariffs.

For the first quarter, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.00 to $0.02 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.01 to $0.03 per share on a revenue decline of 4 to 5 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.00 per share on a revenue decline of 1.79 percent to $1.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

