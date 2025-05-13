Under Armour Q1 Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) provided its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance range for the full-year 2025.

The company said it is providing guidance only for the first quarter given the uncertainty surrounding evolving trade policies and the macroeconomic environment, including potential demand-related and cost impacts from tariffs.

For the first quarter, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.00 to $0.02 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.01 to $0.03 per share on a revenue decline of 4 to 5 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.00 per share on a revenue decline of 1.79 percent to $1.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.