Under Armour price target raised to $12 from $8 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Under Armour (UA) (UAA) to $12 from $8 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company reported a fiscal Q2 earnings beat driven by better spending and gross margin due to an expense timing shift into Q3 and lower product costs, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

