Under Armour price target raised to $12 from $11 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Under Armour (UA) (UAA) to $12 from $11 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm’s checks suggest Under Armour’s Q2 North America trends fared slightly better than expectations, which should help offset increasing pressure in China and drive an in-line Q2 report and maintain its FY25 EPS guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Under Armour’s ongoing strategic actions should fuel earnings growth above the market’s expectations over the near-term.

