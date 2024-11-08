News & Insights

Stocks

Under Armour price target raised to $11 from $8 at Truist

November 08, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist analyst Joseph Civello raised the firm’s price target on Under Armour (UAA) to $11 from $8 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company reported a meaningful Q2 earnings beat, with a more upbeat profitability outlook showcasing its solid momentum being made to elevate Under Armour’s brand positioning, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds however that the visibility into durable brand and product improvements for Under Armour remains limited.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UAA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UA
UAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.