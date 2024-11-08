Under Armour price target raised to $11 from $8 at Truist

Truist analyst Joseph Civello raised the firm’s price target on Under Armour (UAA) to $11 from $8 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company reported a meaningful Q2 earnings beat, with a more upbeat profitability outlook showcasing its solid momentum being made to elevate Under Armour’s brand positioning, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds however that the visibility into durable brand and product improvements for Under Armour remains limited.

