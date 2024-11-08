Under Armour price target raised to $10 from $8 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Under Armour (UAA) to $10 from $8 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said unless the outlook for 2H:25 sales and margin profile is significantly too conservative, the gains in the stock could be muted from here.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UAA:
- Under Armour price target raised to $16 from $12 at UBS
- Under Armour price target raised to $11 from $8 at Truist
- Under Armour price target raised to $11 from $8 at Wells Fargo
- Under Armour price target raised to $10 from $8 at Baird
- Under Armour Raises Profit Outlook Amid Revenue Decline
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.