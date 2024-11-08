Under Armour price target raised to $10 from $8 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Under Armour (UAA) to $10 from $8 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said unless the outlook for 2H:25 sales and margin profile is significantly too conservative, the gains in the stock could be muted from here.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UAA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.