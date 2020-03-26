Under Armour Offers Fitness Challenge to Raise Money for Youth Sports Leagues

Under Armour (NYSE: UA)(NYSE: UAA) may be seeing slowing revenue and a changing executive lineup, but that's not stopping it from providing for others.

The athletic apparel and footwear maker is sponsoring a 30-day fitness challenge to encourage people to stay healthy and active even if they can't venture too far outdoors.

Image source: Under Armour.

Staying fit at home

The struggling company has two fitness apps, MapMyRun, where users can track runs and receive personalized data, and MyFitnessPal, where users get free access to customized fitness and nutrition plans and tips. Anyone can join the challenge, which runs from March 23 through April 22, through either app.

When users join the challenge, Under Armour will donate up to $1 million to Good Sports, a nonprofit organization that provides equipment, footwear, and sports apparel to needy youths.

"It's our mission at Under Armour to make athletes better," CEO Patrik Frisk said, "and in these unprecedented times we are even more committed to providing our communities with essential resources."

Helping itself?

Under Armour has seen sliding sales in its North American market amid an accounting investigation and generally losing favor with its market. While the current COVID-19 pandemic will likely not add anything favorable to an already messy situation, the company is forging on with a new marketing campaign and the tagline "The only way is through." When announcing its new campaigns, both the fitness challenge as well as a commitment of $1 million to support Feeding America, the company said, "During challenging times, the only way through is for communities to team up and fight on together."

Under Armour stock, which was already falling before the coronavirus pandemic, is down more than 50% year to date as of this morning.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Under Armour (A Shares) and Under Armour (C Shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

