Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Under Armour Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Under Armour had US$804.6m of debt in June 2021, down from US$1.24b, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$1.35b in cash, so it actually has US$545.2m net cash.

How Strong Is Under Armour's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:UAA Debt to Equity History November 3rd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Under Armour had liabilities of US$1.36b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.66b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.35b as well as receivables valued at US$642.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.03b.

Given Under Armour has a market capitalization of US$5.71b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Under Armour also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Under Armour turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$486m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Under Armour's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Under Armour may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Under Armour actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

Although Under Armour's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$545.2m. The cherry on top was that in converted 114% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$555m. So we don't think Under Armour's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Under Armour you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

