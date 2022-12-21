Commodities
Under Armour names Linnartz as CEO

December 21, 2022 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc UAA.N on Wednesday named Stephanie Linnartz as its chief executive officer, effective Feb. 27, to succeed Patrik Frisk who stepped down from his role in June.

Shares of the Baltimore-based company were up 1.4% in extended trade.

Linnartz currently serves as the president of Marriott International Inc MAR.O and has been with the company for 25 years.

Under Armour's interim CEO Colin Browne will resume his responsibilities as chief operating officer.

