Under Armour Names Kevin Plank President And CEO

March 13, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Under Armour Inc. (UA, UAA) said that Kevin Plank will become President & Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2024. Plank will succeed Stephanie Linnartz, who will be stepping down as President & Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board.

Mohamed El-Erian, an independent director since 2018 and Lead Director since 2020, will become the non-executive Chair of the Board. Plank, who will transition from Executive Chair of the Board, will remain a director. Linnartz will remain an advisor to the company through April 30, 2024.

Plank founded Under Armour in 1996. From 1996 to 2019, he served as Under Armour's Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors. In January 2020, Plank was appointed Executive Chair and Brand Chief.

