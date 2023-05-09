Under Armour, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Under Armour, Inc. (UA):

Earnings: $170.55 million in Q4 vs. -$59.61 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.38 in Q4 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Under Armour, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $83.79 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.40 million in Q4 vs. $1.30 million in the same period last year.

