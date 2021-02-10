Under Armour Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Under Armour Inc. (UAA):

-Earnings: $184.45 million in Q4 vs. -$15.30 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.40 in Q4 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Under Armour Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $54.51 million or $0.12 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.40 billion in Q4 vs. $1.44 billion in the same period last year.

